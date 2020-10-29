Chandler extends hours to drop off General Election ballots at City Hall

Chandler has extended its hours for the public to drop off General Election ballots at City Hall.

The new hours are:

· Thursday, Oct. 29, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

· Friday, Oct. 30, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

· Saturday, Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

· Monday, Nov. 2, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

· Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The ballot drop box is on the first floor of Chandler City Hall, 175 S. Arizona Ave.

For more information on the election, including a list of locations for early voting and places to drop off voted ballots, visit chandleraz.gov/elections.