Chandler extends hours to drop off General Election ballots at City Hall

By
Wrangler News Staff
-

Chandler has extended its hours for the public to drop off General Election  ballots at City Hall.

The new hours are:

·        Thursday, Oct. 29, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
·        Friday, Oct. 30, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
·        Saturday, Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
·        Monday, Nov. 2, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
·        Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The ballot drop box is on the first floor of Chandler City Hall, 175 S. Arizona Ave.

For more information on the election, including a list of locations for early voting and places to drop off voted ballots, visit chandleraz.gov/elections.

