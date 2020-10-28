Tempe Y’s Spooky Spirit 5K Run-Walk scheduled virtually Oct. 30 and Nov. 1

Looking for something to do with goblins, ghouls, ghosts and monsters?

The second annual Spooky Sprint 5K Run-Walk may be the answer.

The Tempe Family YMCA, along with the Tempe Diablos and Tempe Diablos Charities, are sponsoring the fundraiser Oct. 30 and Nov. 1, which, like most Halloween-related events, will be virtual.

Participants can walk or run along the Tempe Canal alongside the Y or participate from anywhere in the world.

The 5K can be done each of the two days with separate registrations.

Costumes are suggested, however participants must follow Tempe and Centers for Disease Control guidelines by wearing face covering and observing social distancing.

Teams are not required to run together to abide by safety rules.

Individual registration is $25, which includes a Spooky Sprint T-shirt. Family and team registration is $45 and includes as many as four members and four T-shirts.

Registration and more information are available at valleyymca.org/event/spooky-sprint or at the Tempe Y, 7070 S. Rural Road, during regular hours, or at the event from 8-10 a.m. each day.