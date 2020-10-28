Tempe Elementary School District benefits from Toyota grant for laptops

Computers and internet access now are almost as vital to education as the teachers who guide students’ learning.

As virtual learning continues, many students still lack those technological necessities, according to Christine Busch, superintendent of the Tempe Elementary School District.

To help meet that need, Toyota USA Foundation has approved grants of nearly $3.4 million to support students in 13 states, including Arizona, where the company has operations.

Among the beneficiaries are Tempe Elementary School District students.

“Tempe Elementary is sincerely grateful to (Toyota USA) and the Tempe Impacts Education Foundation for their generosity in supporting learning for all of our students during this challenging year,” Busch said. “Contributions like this help provide a brighter future for students and impact our society for good.”

The grants will fund Wi-Fi access points, mobile Wi-Fi devices, laptop computers and software licenses, all aimed at helping more than 350,000 students to access virtual learning.

The grants build upon Toyota’s ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts, prior foundation grants focused on e-learning programs and hunger, and the recent launch of an education hub that includes virtual field trips of the company’s operations.