Tardeada keeps alive city’s Hispanic history, traditions — albeit it virtually

It’s no secret: Things were a lot different 140 years ago.

The 1880 Census showed about 85 percent of Tempe’s population was Hispanic, many living in the San Pablo area, which then sat on the eastern edge of the city. Dotted by the Catholic church, the Perez Saloon and stores operated by “Old Jim” Murphy, Harry Bernard and Ben Goldman, it was a rough-and-tumble outpost, much like what’s seen on modern-day movie screens.

So how to give modern-day folks a connection to those historic times?

The solution: Tempe Tardeada. The notion for such an event got its start in 1999 as a way to honor the city’s Hispanic heritage, with planners envisioning a festival that would take place on a Sunday afternoon, a traditional time for Hispanic families to come together.

And it’s no secret: Things are a lot different in 2020, too. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s celebration is virtual.

“This festival recognizes the Hispanic people who came here and where the barrios were where ASU stands today,” said Normalicia Blanco, whose family has helped organize the event since its beginning. “These were all farmers who lived here.”

Blanca Villapudua, who has been among planners for every Tardeada, noted that the original group realized the value of ensuring that future generations would have a way to remember those early days.

“Tardeada is keeping those traditions and the histories of those people who settled in San Pablo alive,” she said.

While Tempe History Museum has photo albums of many of Tempe’s early families available in its research center and normally on display at Tardeada, this year’s event, due to COVID-19, is available only online, along with oral histories of Tempe Hispanic residents. These can be viewed at tempe.gov/tardeada as well as at tempe.gov/museum. Look in the green navigation bar for Tempe Tardeada.

As to the intrigue of an event that celebrates historical milestones, the planners didn’t want to forget another memorable aspect of those days: its food. Thus, cuisine plays a part of the celebration. Each year, volunteers demonstrate how to make tortillas.

The community can learn these revered skills through a video demonstration by some of the Tardeada volunteers.

The Tardeada Advisory Board gives away two scholarships to high school students. There’s a coloring contest as well. The winners of these will be announced the last week of October.

Finally, say planners, while the festival is on COVID-19 hiatus, it is expected to return in its usual form next year. For those who’d like to learn more about becoming involved in future Tardeadas, email diversity@tempe.gov.