Tempe State of the City report Oct. 30

Business development initiatives, strategic progress, challenges, opportunities and a glimpse into the city’s future will highlight Mayor Corey Woods’ 2020 State of the City report on Friday, Oct. 30.

The virtual event, presented by the Tempe Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Edward Jones, will be presented live beginning at 8 a.m.

With expanded its availability through a live broadcast platform, more than 700 are expected to attend.

The interactive event also will include a virtual fireside chat with Tempe Chamber President and CEO Anne Gill.

“We look forward to sharing Mayor Woods’ inaugural address, hearing his vision for the City of Tempe, and his plans to move the city forward through the pandemic and economic recovery as we head into 2021,” Gill said.

Virtual ticket packages, a full list of sponsors and details regarding the event can be found on the registration website at //bit.ly/36gTmiO.