As we adjust to being apart, virtual gatherings help keep us together

Commentary . . . by Jennifer Adams

As a member of the Tempe City Council, it is important to me to hear from people from all areas of the community.

As part of this commitment, I host community conversation events every-other month, each in a different ZIP code.

COVID-19 has changed everything in our lives, including how these conversation events take place. While the meetups are now happening in your home office or on your kitchen table, I still try to focus on topics that are important to a particular Tempe ZIP code each time. During each meeting, I offer up a “Top 10” list of important updates in either that ZIP code or our whole city. My most recent list is below.

By the way, my next Join Jennifer community conversation is at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, and it is focused on the 85284 ZIP code.

Get details at tempe.gov/adams and please join me.

10. Audit Committee: The new Audit Committee is seeking applicants for three community members. This committee advises the City Council on financial oversight, among other topics. If you are interested in serving, apply at tempe.gov/clerk and select Boards and Commissions.

9. Development Projects list: Ever wonder what they are building in your neighborhood? The Community Development Department has an online mapping system that shows development projects in Tempe. Visit tempe.gov/comdev and click on the "Development Projects" link.

8. Non-profit grants: Our city is using $500,000 of its CARES Act funding to support non-profits that are helping people impacted by COVID-19. This is one-time funding. The application and funding criteria can be found at tempe.gov/HumanServices.

7. Golf Tempe: As you know, we have two municipal golf courses in Tempe, Ken McDonald and Rolling Hills. The city is initiating a loyalty program to reward frequent customers and create new ones. You can help name the program by visiting tempe.gov/forum before the end of the day on Oct. 11.

6 . COVID-19 information: Do you have questions about how COVID-19 is impacting Tempe? Visit tempe.gov/coronavirus for links to which city facilities are open, helpful programs for residents and businesses. You can also see data on COVID-19 cases and wastewater testing results data at covid19.tempe.gov.

5. CARE 7: CARE 7 is offering online mental-health resources and free counseling sessions. Please visit tempe.gov/Care7 for details to help you or someone you know.

4. New Interim Chief of Police: We will shortly be seeing a transition in Tempe Police leadership, with the resignation of Police Chief Sylvia Moir. On Oct. 12, retired Tempe Police Commander Jeff Glover will became interim Police Chief for one year. During that time, City Manager Andrew Ching will lead a public process to hire a permanent chief.

3. Vote: The Nov. 3 election is almost here. Voters can find their sample ballot, request an early ballot in the mail, find voting locations and much more at BeBallotReady.Vote. New to this election – drive-through drop boxes! Tempe Diablo Stadium is one location.

2. Get your flu shot: It is more important than ever to make sure you are up to date on your vaccines. Visit https://www.maricopa.gov/1873/ Influenza-Flu to find a flu shot clinic near you.

1. Stay informed, stay healthy: Tempe has been sending regular email updates about COVID-19. To make sure you receive these emails, sign up at https://email.tempe.gov/coronavirus.

As always, I welcome you reaching out to me with comments, questions and ideas. You can reach me by calling 480-350-8835, emailing jennifer_adams@tempe.gov or visiting JenniferAdamsTempe on Facebook.

Jennifer Adams is a member of the Tempe City Council.