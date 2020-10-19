Wrangler News continues move forward in brave, new digital world

In journalism, we try our best to avoid shameless plugs.

That said, here is this week’s shameless plug, on behalf of . . . Wrangler News, and its advertisers. (Hey, we own the joint, we’re entitled!)

Advertising is the lifeblood of a media organization. Without that revenue, we can’t bring you the news, information and engagement that make us your go-to source for everything in South Tempe, West Chandler and a bit beyond.

It costs money to do that.

So we want to point out to you, if you don’t know already, that the ads here on our website are clickable! Click on the ad and be taken directly to the advertiser’s website to receive the full message that they want to deliver.

The second part of the plug is asking you to support those advertisers. Not only are they essential to us, they’re an essential element of the fabric of our community, one that we hope to tighten as we attempt to engage more closely with you.

It’s simple: No advertisers, no Wrangler News. Please click on their ads and then do business with them!

As we’ve conveyed to you over the past few weeks, we are making changes here. Don’t be spooked by the word “change.” The Wrangler News print edition that is delivered to your driveway, free, still is going to be delivered to your driveway, free.

It’s our website, which has been here for you for a while now, where we are picking up speed with more robust, immediate content as we move forward in this brave, new, digital world.

When the police chief resigns, or the school district superintendent retires, or somebody is hiring, you get that here first.

Not only do we want our readers to migrate to wranglernews.com to help us increase our reach, we want our advertisers to feel comfortable doing so, as well, to increase their reach. If you own a business, let us tell your story in print and online advertisements.

How’s it all going? This is the part that is really exciting to us and should be exciting to any advertiser looking to reach an engaged, educated, affluent audience.

As of noon today, Oct. 19, our metrics show that our wranglernews.com page views are up a whopping 164 percent over the previous 30 days, and the average duration of a session, the time visitors are on a page, is up 28 percent over the previous 30 days. We expect these numbers to continue to rise as we continue to offer more compelling content to you.

The QR code on the cover of our Oct. 10-23 print Wrangler (it will be there again on our next print edition this weekend) did what we hoped it would: Bring new readers to wranglernews.com. Newspapers across the country are trying to figure out how best to transition readers to online. To the best of our knowledge, we are the only one, large or small, using a QR code to do this. It’s an experiment that worked!

Once we get you here, we’ll give you content that you won’t necessarily see in print. We’ll be rolling out more new content and opportunities to engage with us in coming weeks.

We’re excited about the changes we’re making, but we want you to be excited about them, too. Are we covering things that interest you? What are we not covering that you’d like to see on our website and on our print pages? How might we better connect with you?

Wrangler News has called this neck of the woods home for nearly three decades. This is your neighborhood, but it’s ours, too. We care about it. We want to contribute to making it better. If you have suggestions on how we might do that, drop me at line at lee.shappell@wranglernews.com.

Like a good Wrangler, please keep lassoing our content in print and online, and please support our advertisers.