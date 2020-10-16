Pump brakes on life in the fast lane during freeway work this weekend

It might put a crimp in your driving style, but it’s all for the good: Arizona Department of Transportation will close and/or restrict traffic flow on freeways in the region beginning Friday, Oct. 16, for various types of improvements.

Loop 202/Santan Freeway from Loop 101/Price Freeway to Interstate 10:

Loop 202 westbound will be narrowed to one lane (HOV open) from Price to Kyrene roads in the Chandler area from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Sunday for pavement improvements. The southbound Loop 101/Price Freeway ramp onto westbound Loop 202; the westbound Loop 202 ramp onto northbound Loop 101; and westbound Loop 202 ramps from Alma School to Kyrene roads all will close. Consider westbound alternate routes including Chandler Boulevard.

Eastbound and westbound Loop 202/Santan Freeway ramps onto northbound Loop 101 will close 8 a.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement improvements. Alternate routes include northbound Price Road.

Loop 202/Red Mountain Freeway from Loop 101 to State Route 51:

Stretches will be closed at times this weekend (Oct. 16-19) for work to apply an asphalt pavement sealant.

Eastbound Loop 202/Red Mountain Freeway will close from the Interstate 10/SR 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange to Loop 101/Pima-Price freeways interchange from 11 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday for pavement sealant application. All ramps to eastbound Loop 202 from SR 51 to Loop 101 will close.

Consider eastbound I-10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to eastbound U.S. 60 and northbound Loop 101 as alternate routes.

The westbound Loop 202/Red Mountain Freeway will close from Loop 101/Pima-Price freeways to the I-10/SR 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange from 11 p.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday for pavement sealant application. All ramps to westbound Loop 202 from Loop 101 to SR 51 also will close.

Consider alternate routes, including southbound Loop 101 to westbound U.S. 60 and westbound I-10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while work is underway.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.