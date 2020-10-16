It will take an ironman to navigate downtown Tempe streets on Sunday

It might be easier to enter Ironman 70.3 on Sunday than attempt to get around downtown Tempe on the multitude of streets that are closed or restricted during the day-long competition.

Traffic will be disrupted significantly:

CLOSED

The following streets will be closed Sunday from 5:30 a.m. until approximately 6 p.m.:

Northbound Ash Avenue from the US Airways garage just north of 3 rd Street to Rio Salado Parkway.

Street to Rio Salado Parkway. Eastbound Rio Salado Parkway from Priest Drive to Mill Avenue.

Westbound Rio Salado Parkway at Rural Road. All westbound traffic must turn right onto northbound Rural Road.

Westbound Rio Salado Parkway at McClintock Drive. All westbound traffic must turn right onto northbound McClintock Drive.

Westbound Rio Salado Parkway at Mill Avenue. All westbound traffic must turn right onto northbound Mill Avenue.

Westbound Rio Salado Parkway from Mill Avenue to Priest Drive.

Southbound Mill Avenue from Washington Street/Curry Road to 2 nd Street.

Street. Northbound Mill Avenue at Rio Salado Parkway. All northbound traffic must turn right onto eastbound Rio Salado Parkway.

Westbound Curry Road at College Avenue. All westbound traffic must turn right onto northbound College Avenue.

Southbound Scottsdale Road at Loop 202/Red Mountain Freeway. Local access will be provided to area businesses and residents south of Loop 202. All southbound traffic will be required to turn right onto westbound Rio Salado Parkway.

Northbound Rural Road at Rio Salado Parkway. All northbound traffic will be required to turn right onto eastbound Rio Salado Parkway.

Northbound Hardy Drive from 1 st Street to Rio Salado Parkway. Access to the Tempe Center for the Arts will be granted on a limited basis.

Street to Rio Salado Parkway. Access to the Tempe Center for the Arts will be granted on a limited basis. Westbound 1 st Street at Hardy Drive. Local access will be provided.

Street at Hardy Drive. Local access will be provided. Southbound College Avenue from McKellips Road to Curry Road. All traffic will detour onto eastbound McKellips Road. Local access will be provided to Marigold Lane.

McClintock Drive in both directions at Rio Salado Parkway. All southbound traffic will be required to turn right onto westbound Rio Salado Parkway.

Southbound Center Parkway from Washington Street to westbound Loop 202 ramp.

All traffic exiting Loop 202 eastbound at Priest Drive will be required to turn south onto Priest Drive.

There will be no access to Loop 202 eastbound ramp from Priest Drive or Center Parkway.

All traffic exiting the eastbound Loop 202 at Scottsdale Road will be required to turn northbound onto Scottsdale Road. Local access will be provided to area businesses and residents south of Loop 202.

RESTRICTED

The following streets will be restricted Sunday from 5:30 a.m. until approximately 6 p.m.:

Eastbound Rio Salado Parkway will be restricted to one lane between Mill Avenue and McClintock Drive. All northbound traffic at intersecting streets (including Rural Road) and driveways will be required to turn right (east). No lefts or through movements will be permitted along this stretch of Rio Salado Parkway.

Westbound Rio Salado Parkway will be restricted to one lane between McClintock Drive and Rural Road.

Westbound Rio Salado Parkway will be restricted to one lane between Rural Road and Mill Avenue.

Southbound Mill Avenue will be restricted to one lane between Rolling Hills Golf Course and Washington Street/Curry Road. All southbound traffic must turn right onto westbound Washington Street.

Northbound Priest Drive will be restricted to one lane between Rio Salado Parkway and Washington Street.

McClintock Drive will be restricted to one lane southbound between Oceanside Ice Arena Entrance and Curry Road. All southbound traffic will be required to turn right onto westbound Curry Road .

McClintock Drive will be restricted to one lane northbound between University Drive and the Loop 202.

Northbound Mill Avenue to one lane from Rio Salado Parkway to Curry Road. All traffic must turn right at eastbound Curry Road.

Note that more closures could be put in place to address public safety concerns that occur during the event.

BUS DETOURS

These routes will be affected Sunday from the start of service until 6 p.m.:

Route 48 Northbound: Regular route east on Rio Salado Pkwy. to Priest Drive; south on Priest to University Drive; east on University to Ash Ave.; north on Ash to 5th St.; east on 5th to Tempe Transportation Center, where route will terminate.

Regular route east on Rio Salado Pkwy. to Priest Drive; south on Priest to University Drive; east on University to Ash Ave.; north on Ash to 5th St.; east on 5th to Tempe Transportation Center, where route will terminate. Route 48 Southbound: Route begins at Tempe Transportation Center, then west on 5th St. to Ash Ave.; south on Ash to University Drive; west on University to Priest Drive; north on Priest to Rio Salado Pkwy.; west on Rio Salado to resume regular route.

Route begins at Tempe Transportation Center, then west on 5th St. to Ash Ave.; south on Ash to University Drive; west on University to Priest Drive; north on Priest to Rio Salado Pkwy.; west on Rio Salado to resume regular route. Route 62 Northbound: Regular route north on Hardy Drive to University Drive; east on University to Ash Ave.; north on Ash to 5th St.; east on 5th to resume regular route.

Regular route north on Hardy Drive to University Drive; east on University to Ash Ave.; north on Ash to 5th St.; east on 5th to resume regular route. Route 62 Southbound: From Tempe Marketplace east to Smith Road exit, south on Smith to resume regular route. Then regular route west on 5th St. to Ash Ave.; south on Ash to University Drive; west on University to Hardy Drive; south on Hardy to resume regular route.

From Tempe Marketplace east to Smith Road exit, south on Smith to resume regular route. Then regular route west on 5th St. to Ash Ave.; south on Ash to University Drive; west on University to Hardy Drive; south on Hardy to resume regular route. Route 72 Northbound: Regular route to Tempe Transportation Center then east on 5 th St., south on College Ave. to University Drive; west on University to Priest Drive; north on Priest/Galvin Pkwy. to McDowell Road; east on McDowell to Scottsdale Road; north on Scottsdale to resume regular route.

Regular route to Tempe Transportation Center then east on 5 St., south on College Ave. to University Drive; west on University to Priest Drive; north on Priest/Galvin Pkwy. to McDowell Road; east on McDowell to Scottsdale Road; north on Scottsdale to resume regular route. Route 72 Southbound: Regular route south on Scottsdale Road to McDowell Road; west on McDowell to 64th St.; south on 64th/Galvin Pkwy./Priest Drive to University Drive; east on University to College Ave.; north on College to Tempe Transportation Center to resume regular route.

Regular route south on Scottsdale Road to McDowell Road; west on McDowell to 64th St.; south on 64th/Galvin Pkwy./Priest Drive to University Drive; east on University to College Ave.; north on College to Tempe Transportation Center to resume regular route. Route 81 Northbound: Regular route north on McClintock Drive to University Drive; east on University to Price Road; north on Price; enter Loop 101 North exiting at McKellips Road; west on McKellips to Hayden Road; north on Hayden to resume regular route.

Regular route north on McClintock Drive to University Drive; east on University to Price Road; north on Price; enter Loop 101 North exiting at McKellips Road; west on McKellips to Hayden Road; north on Hayden to resume regular route. Route 81 Southbound: Regular route south on Hayden Road to McKellips Road; east on McKellips to Loop 101; south on Loop 101 exiting at Rio Salado Pkwy.; continue south on Price Road to University Drive; west on University to McClintock Driv; south on McClintock to resume regular route.

Regular route south on Hayden Road to McKellips Road; east on McKellips to Loop 101; south on Loop 101 exiting at Rio Salado Pkwy.; continue south on Price Road to University Drive; west on University to McClintock Driv; south on McClintock to resume regular route. Orbit Earth Eastbound: Route begins at Curry Road & College Ave.; east on Curry to Scottsdale Road; north on Scottsdale to resume regular route at Weber Drive; east on Curry Road.; north on Stadem Drive (becomes eastbound Weber Drive); south on McClintock Drive; west on Curry Road.; north on Miller Road; layover northbound Miller Road at far side of Curry.

Route begins at Curry Road & College Ave.; east on Curry to Scottsdale Road; north on Scottsdale to resume regular route at Weber Drive; east on Curry Road.; north on Stadem Drive (becomes eastbound Weber Drive); south on McClintock Drive; west on Curry Road.; north on Miller Road; layover northbound Miller Road at far side of Curry. Orbit Earth Westbound: Route starts on northbound Miller Road at Curry Road; regular route to Scottsdale Road and Weber Drive; south on Scottsdale to Gilbert Drive; west on Gilbert to College Ave.; north on College to Curry Road; layover on southeastern corner of College Ave. to Curry Rd.

Route starts on northbound Miller Road at Curry Road; regular route to Scottsdale Road and Weber Drive; south on Scottsdale to Gilbert Drive; west on Gilbert to College Ave.; north on College to Curry Road; layover on southeastern corner of College Ave. to Curry Rd. Orbit Earth: Will not serve Tempe Transportation Center.

Will not serve Tempe Transportation Center. Route 48 and Orbit Earth: Will not serve Tempe Marketplace.

To find the best parking and access options for any individual business on Mill Avenue, please call the business.