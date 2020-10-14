Chandler Downtown Farmers Market opens with COVID guidelines in place

The Downtown Chandler Farmers Market has kicked off its fall/winter season in Dr. A.J. Chandler Park West with new hours and an attractive lineup of vendors.

The market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., October through May.

Produce and gourmet-food vendors, including Black Orchard Farms, the Community Exchange Table, Bad Dog Salsa, AZ Queen Bee Honey, Positively Nuts and Ginger Brick Bakery, are scheduled to have booths.

Artisan vendors include Devlin Designs, Dirty Bird Soaps and Skinny Fat Farms.

Safety precautions will be enhanced in coordination with grocery-vendor guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control in response to COVID-19:

Stay home if you are sick or have recently been exposed to sickness.

No cooking on site.

All hot food must be in covered to-go containers.

Provide sanitizing or hand washing stations for both your team and customers.

Wear masks and gloves. Gloves are to be changed after each transaction.

Contactless payment.

Vendors will put a table or bungees across the front of their sales table.

Social distancing among vendors will be marked on the bricks by chalk.

Guidelines for Customers:

Please maintain social distancing of 6 feet.

The use of gloves and masks is encouraged.

Card sales instead of cash is encouraged to allow for contactless payment.

Prepared foods are to be taken offsite and consumed elsewhere.

A complete list of vendors can be found at downtownchandler.org/farmersmarket.