Sunset branch library among Chandler go-to sites for job-related resources

For West Chandler residents looking for work, considering a career change or needing to develop new job skills, the area’s Sunset Branch Library is a good place to start the search.

While the national unemployment rate has dropped in the last month, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect local businesses and employment rates, according to Chandler officials.

Branches of the Chandler Public Library provide resources and access to technology for those looking for a job or trying to make themselves more marketable to employers.

“Chandler Library offers online and in-person options to patrons including virtual access to job and career resources along with 45-minute reservations to use computers, Wi-Fi and equipment to fax, copy, scan and print,” said librarian Ted Liebler.

Those with a valid Chandler library card or eCard also have free access to digital resources that are accessible at any of the four library locations, or online from home, or on a mobile device.

Resources include Career Transitions, Learning Express Library, lyndaLibrary, ReferenceUSA and the Testing & Education Reference Center.

Users can browse career paths, assess their interests and take online training courses.

There are interactive questionnaires, resume and cover-letter writing tips, and practice tools to hone interview skills.

There’s even a job-search tool powered by Indeed.

The library also provides off-site links to assist those in a job search, including a link to PipelineAZ, which collaborates with the city of Chandler’s Economic Development Department.

It also assists individuals in finding a job with Arizona employers who are hiring now, as well as helping with employment, education and financial resources to help navigate their careers in this time of uncertainty.

Information: chandlerlibrary.org/research-job-resources. A valid library or eCard is required.