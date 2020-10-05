Classic car and bike show on Oct. 10 at American Legion to aid veterans

Tempe and West Chandler are home to thousands of veterans, many of them having served during wartime.

Two organizations that serve these veterans will be the beneficiaries of proceeds from a Saturday, Oct. 10, classic car and bike show 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at American Legion Post 35, 2240 W. Chandler Blvd. in Chandler.

All makes and models are welcome. Parking begins at 7 a.m.

For a $25 pre-registration, participants get a T-shirt, dash plaque and goodie bag. Day-of registration is still $25 but no T-shirt is included.

The family-friendly show features food, vendors, music, 50/50 drawing, free admission and, of course, plenty of cool cars and bikes.

Among beneficiaries is Soldiers Best Friend, an Arizona organization that provides therapeutic companion dogs to U.S. military combat veterans living with combat-related post-traumatic stress disorder or a traumatic brain injury. The dogs are rescued mostly from local shelters and train alongside the veterans to build a trusting relationship.

Proceeds also benefit Operation Shockwave, a suicide-prevention organization that assists veterans.