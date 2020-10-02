Tempe restaurant hiring for reopening after taking a break during COVID-19

Locally owned Daily Dose, known for its made-from-scratch cinnamon-roll pancakes, breakfast nachos, banana-bread French toast and hangover sandwich, is back after a break during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is looking for help in Tempe.

Owners Matt and JenLyn Long are hiring line cooks, food runners, prep cooks, servers and bussers at its Rio Salado location, 96 S. Rockford Drive, Suite 105 in Tempe.

Candidates should go to dailydosegrill.com and mention the Tempe location when applying. Call 602-317-3597 with questions.

The new restaurant had been open only five days in March when it was forced to close at the height of the pandemic.

Daily Dose has restaurants in Old Town Scottsdale, midtown Phoenix and Tempe. Its specialty cocktails, like the spicy-watermelon margarita and the bacon bloody Mary, are made from the freshest ingredients. Its spiked coffees are a fun menu addition and craft-beer lovers will find an assortment from which to choose.

Daily Dose serves breakfast and lunch, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, and offers an extensive custom-catering menu for groups from 10 to 500.

Information: dailydosegrill.com.