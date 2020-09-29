SRP extends shut-off ban to January

A moratorium on power disconnections by SRP has been extended for customers on its limited income program, the Economy Price Plan (EPP), until early January.

Additionally, beginning in October, SRP will automatically place its non-EPP customers with $80 or more of debt on eight-month payment plans if they have not already called SRP to set up personalized payment arrangements. Non-EPP customers on SRP’s prepay program, the M-Power Price plan, will have any accumulated debt placed in a paydown account, and a percentage of every future energy purchase will be applied to this account so they can pay off the debt over time.

SRP will put standard payment policies, including disconnects for non-payment, back in place on Oct. 1 for non-EPP customers, and SRP customer service representatives will

continue to work with all customers to set up payment plans, share referrals to community action agencies with available COVID-19 relief funds, help customers switch price plans and receive payment extensions and discounts.

Any of these support activities can help reduce debt and help customers with past-due

balances avoid potential disconnection this fall. Customers who are having any difficulty paying their bill should call 602-236-8888, and SRP customer service representatives are ready to discuss customers’ arrangements in more detail and work with customers on other solutions unique to their circumstances.

SRP has resource counselors who work with both English and Spanish-speaking customers.

Beyond further prolonging disconnects for EPP customers, SRP will not charge EPP

customers any late payment fees through early January. SRP Customer Service will also continue to work with EPP customers to develop repayment plans and identify available bill assistance through community partners so these customers do not face unsustainable debt at the start of 2021.

SRP’s Here to Help website, srpnet.com/heretohelp, provides information on a variety of assistance available to customers.

SRP is continuing to allow customers to switch price plans at any time with no waiting period, and the utility also shares tips online on how customers on Time of Use plans can save money on their energy bills.

In keeping with longstanding policies, SRP will not disconnect customers’ power during

an Excessive Heat Warning categorized by the National Weather Service.

SRP Residential Customer Service is available to serve customers 24/7 at 602-236-8888 in English and 602- 236-1111 in Spanish.

SRP Business Customer Center representatives are available Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.–5 p.m. at 602- 236-8833.