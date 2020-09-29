Meals on Wheels, 2020 style

An effort in Tempe to provide contactless delivery of meals has merged with technology in an amazing marriage of mechanization and food.

Starship robots are advanced devices that can carry items within a 4-mile radius. Once

ordered the robots’ entire journey and location can be monitored on a smartphone.

Starship’s robots move at pedestrian speed and weigh no more than 100 pounds. They can navigate around objects and people, even on a busy Arizona State University campus in Tempe, as seen here.

For security, the cargo bay is mechanically locked throughout the journey and can be opened only by the recipient with their smartphone app.

The location of the robots is tracked, so customers know exactly the location of their order and receive a notification at the time of arrival.