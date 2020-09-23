Wrangler News announces expansion, continued growth, increased delivery

Wrangler News, a community news organization in Tempe and West Chandler for the last 30 years has announced it’s expanding its reach and availability to its growing base of readers.

The improvements in delivery and coverage are the result of many months of thoughtfully researched and planned strategies to ensure our Tempe/West Chandler coverage will reach more potential readers than ever before in our three-decade history.

Here’s what you can expect to see in coming weeks:

Newspapers delivered to homes where neighborhood-related news, features and photos tend to be statistically better read;

Repositioning from low-readership areas to more affluent neighborhoods that aren’t now receiving our paper—and have told us repeatedly how much they want it;

A newly energized push into all aspects of social media, including daily updates and breaking LOCAL news;

More places to pick up extra copies of each edition, including Downtown Tempe, Downtown Chandler and, newly added, more than two dozen sites on the ASU Tempe campus;

Our continuing effort to be your neighborhood’s best source of local news.

We invite you drop by our office in Warner Century Plaza at 2145 E. Warner Road (look for the Wrangler News sign on the front of our building, across from GoDaddy). We’ll look forward to seeing you and enjoy hearing your ideas about how we might do an even better job during our next 30 years!

Thank you for your support, and know how much we enjoy being your Tempe and West Chandler neighbors.