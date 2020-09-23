Take that extra load off your hips — and your mind — at summer’s end

Commentary

By Jennifer Adams

We have made it through another long, hot – hotter than normal! – summer in the

Valley. This year, it was made even tougher with the pandemic, with fewer options for venturing out and about with other people.

Recently, I took my dog to the veterinarian and she said that, thanks to COVID-19, many

pets – especially dogs – are now overweight. That definitely struck a chord with me, because if we humans have felt cooped-up over the last few months, imagine what our pets are feeling! I am determined to make the most of this fall by taking more walks with

my sweet pup.

Take a look at these options to help you make it a fun fall:

Playgrounds and splash pads

This is some news that is sure to put a smile on the faces of Tempe kids: all neighborhood park playgrounds and the city’s three splash pads at Esquer, Hudson and Jaycee parks have reopened to the community! We are so happy to welcome you back.

We believe we can safely reopen these amenities but need the community’s help. Please follow all the guidelines posted on park signs. Stay 6 feet away from those who live outside your household. Wear a face covering. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

does not recommend masks while playing in the water, but they are required on Tempe playgrounds for everyone ages 6+ if physical distancing is not possible.

Stretch your legs

All city athletic fields and volleyball courts have reopened for reservations. Skills, drills and practices are welcomed, with new safety guidelines in place. Visit tempe.gov/recreation for info.

Kiwanis Tennis Center is now open for drop-in, challenge court, mix & match, and league play. Classes will resume late this month. Visit tempe.gov/tennis to learn more.

Get artsy

I am happy to report that Arts in the Parks is returning this fall to Selleh, Harelson, Daley and Hudson parks. Residents in these neighborhoods voted for their favorite activity ideas. All will be staggered, held on different days, or spaced out to maintain physical distancing guidelines. Learn more at tempe.gov/ArtsintheParks.

Chow down

Downtown Tempe Authority and Shop On are offering two Fall Foodie Strolls on Oct. 17.

You can stroll around downtown Tempe at your own pace and sample brunch and taco goodies while physically distancing. Get your $5 access passes for either or both of

the dates at downtowntempe.com/2020foodiestrolls.

Virtual options

If you are not quite ready to get out and about, no problem. Many City of Tempe recreation offerings have gone virtual. Our fall classes are underway with a blend of virtual and in-person classes to meet your needs, on your time. Virtual classes include arts, fitness, adaptive recreation and more.

In-person boating, martial arts and some sports classes are also available. Safety guidelines are in place for those. See all options and register at tempe.gov/play.

For all of the latest information on city operations, coronavirus data, masks and staying safe, visit tempe.gov/coronavirus and tempe.gov/recovery.

It is absolutely possible to mask-up and get out there safely this fall – I hope to see you!

As always, I enjoy hearing from you. Contact me anytime with ideas, feedback, neighborhood issues or city concerns. Contact me by phone at 480-350-8835 or via email at jennifer_adams@tempe.gov. You can also follow me on my City Council Facebook account (JenniferAdamsTempe).

Jennifer Adams is a member of the Tempe City Council.