Drivers: Beware of weekend freeway restrictions in area beginning tonight

Tempe and west Chandler drivers traversing the Valley or heading out of town for the weekend may want to avoid the following areas that will be closed or restricted starting tonight, causing congestion, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation:

Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed from Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to Interstate 10 in Chandler from 8 p.m. tonight (Friday) to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 21) for pavement improvements. Consider alternate routes including Chandler Boulevard or Ray Road.

Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) narrowed to one lane (right lane open) from I-10 to Loop 101 from 8 p.m. tonight to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 21) for pavement improvements. Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes.

Southbound I-17 closed from Jomax to Deer Valley roads in north Phoenix from 2 a.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Monday (Sept. 21) for resurfacing. Avoid area if possible. Consider alternate routes via westbound State Route 74 or eastbound Carefree Highway.