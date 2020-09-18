Desert Breeze Park non-traditional setting for Chabad of the East Valley traditional Jewish ceremony

With concern over attending a traditional service, Chabad of the East Valley will host a creative way of bringing the spirit of the Jewish High Holidays to the open space of Desert Breeze Park.

Members of the Jewish community can come together in a social distancing environment and participate in what is described as a short yet uplifting High Holiday experience, scheduled 5-5:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.

Rabbi Mendy Deitsch said the event will celebrate the traditional blowing of the shofar, a simple hallowed-out ram’s horn that has been the traditional symbol of the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, the beginning of the new Jewish year, for thousands of years.

Dietsch noted that, according to ancient prescription, one must hear the blasts directly from the shofar itself. No medium will do — not a microphone, not CNN, not even a slight echo.

“Intrinsically, the Shofar is not just a sound. It is a cry. A prayer. A soul-awakening, personal, meditative and rousing experience,” Dietsch said. “Hearing the sound of the shofar is the main commandment associated with celebrating the holiday.”

Social distancing guidelines and mask requirements will be in place.

RSVPs, which are required, may be made at chabadcenter.com