Tempe Police Chief Sylvia Moir agrees to resign, will leave position Oct. 25

Tempe Mayor Corey Woods hinted last month during an interview with Wrangler News that change might be coming to the Tempe Police Department. He said today, however, that the resignation of Police Chief Sylvia Moir was not among those anticipated changes.

A news release from the city Tuesday announced that Moir, who has led the department since March 2016, “has agreed to leave her role effective Oct. 25.”

Woods said Tuesday that he did not ask for Moir’s resignation. Those personnel matters are handled by the city manager, Andrew Ching.

Asked whether Ching requested Moir’s resignation, Woods responded, “What our news release says, that Chief Moir ‘has agreed to leave her role effective Oct. 25,’ indicates that there may have been some conversations back and forth between them and they reached an agreement,” Woods said. “That’s a question that would be better put to Andrew Ching.”

While Ching was not immediately available for comment, it is known that Ching and Moir had several recent conversations about direction of leadership of the department and that Ching was leaning toward going in a new direction.

Moir could not be reached immediately for comment, either, but in her email to the department announcing her departure indicated that she is leaving because she has the clear impression that Ching wants her out.

Ching accepted the resignation and, according to a statement, also released Tuesday, intends to appoint an interim chief in the coming days.

In the statement, Ching said, “Chief Moir has dedicated her professional life to Tempe for nearly five years…That time and care devoted to our community is deserving of sincere thanks. I am grateful for her service to the Tempe Police Department.”

Woods added that he was on City Council when Moir was hired and that he and Moir had a good working relationship during those years. He said that relationship has continued since his swearing in as mayor in July, even during his push for a package of police reforms.

“Chief Moir is highly skilled, she’s talented, she’s passionate about policing and passionate about the community,” Woods said. “I had a great working relationship with her, and I’m confident that whatever the next step is for her that she will be successful.”

Woods said he has received no direct complaints of morale issues within the department or complaints of bias against Black officers, nor any complaints of the number of Black people arrested by the Tempe Police Department compared with the number of Whites.

Moir is highly respected in the profession, serving and holding office on several national policing boards and committees.

There have been controversies within the Police Department during Moir’s watch, though, including the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Antonio Arce, who was running away from an officer, and the Tasering of Ivaughn Oakry, as he was holding an infant. And on Aug. 29, Officer Ronald Kerzaya, among officers involved in the Oakry incident, was accused of holding a Black hotel employee at gunpoint while Kerzaya supposedly was looking for a White suspect.

Woods has pushed for police reform, creating a Tempe Public Safety Task Force. Moir was on board with that decision, he said.

“The Tempe Police Department put out a statement in support of my creation of the Tempe Public Safety Task Force,” Woods said. “From conversations I had with Chief Moir to the statement the Tempe Police Department put out, they’ve been supportive of the action I was taking.”

Woods’ public safety advisory group will identify and create proactive policies designed to build trust, accountability and dialogue between the community and the Police Department. Its members will include a wide representation of community members and will examine data, policies, hiring, use of technologies, training, and how the city engages with people who are Black, Indigenous or people of color, and those with mental-health challenges.

The advisory board is separate from the city’s new The Right to Breathe initiative, which planners say will employ a holistic, comprehensive approach to how Tempe can proactively bridge the gap of opportunity for its youth of color and those in vulnerable communities.

In an interview in August with Wrangler News, Woods said he is uncomfortable with the words “defund the police” because they can be taken to mean fully dissolving of the department.

He did say, however, that he wants to reallocate certain resources “like social services or mental-health counseling that would be better suited in a Human Services Department. That would probably be a better way to go and we’d like to see some of those resources moved over there. I can’t speak for everyone on the Council, but I think that’s where I’m at and I would think that’s where most of the Council is, as well.”

Woods said he planned to introduce a package of police reforms and received no pushback from Moir, the department, or the police union.

“It’s all a matter of recognizing that we are living in times where people are beginning to examine all of these systems and beginning to say that just because we’ve done things a certain way over the years doesn’t mean that is how we should continue to do them,” Woods said. “That applies to everything. Are we getting the results we want?

“If the answer is no, how do we go in and shore up those areas, or change staffing around, or change some responsibilities? What’s working and what isn’t? We have to be honest with one another, and we have to have some hard conversations.

“In conversations I’ve had with the chief and our union representatives and others, I’ve heard that we are doing things really well but we feel we can probably improve upon them by changing some things. We’re working…internally on what would be considered a package of reforms that I think people will be very, very impressed with, while maintaining the high level of safety and service that we are known for and while also updating policies and procedures and training to make sure we continue to be effective.

“Those conversations include use of force, de-escalation and Citizen Review Board. When I’ve brought those items to Chief Moir, or anyone in her command staff, or our union representatives, none of those things have been off the table.

“Never has anyone said we’re not going there. So I’m very encouraged that we’re going to be able to work collaboratively moving into the future.”