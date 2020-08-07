Bike hero? What better year to salute city’s top wheeler-dealer

By Wrangler News Staff

It’s been an annual event for years, but this time around the selection of Tempe’s No. 1 cycling enthusiast seems especially relevant.

Julian Dresang, Tempe city engineer, has been selected as the 2020 Bike Hero by the Tempe Transportation Commission for his contributions to making Tempe a safer place to bike the 217 miles of bikeways in the city.

Dresang worked in the Tempe Transportation Division for over 13 years.

During that time, he worked on many bicycle and pedestrian improvement projects, such as the Western Canal Path, the newly opened Highline Canal Path and the College Avenue, University Drive and Broadway Road streetscape projects.

“Julian says that the safety of road users, especially bicyclists and pedestrians, must always be the priority,” said Jessica Dresang, Julian’s wife, who nominated him for the award.

Julian has spent a considerable amount of time working with stakeholders, advocacy groups and the City Council on Vision Zero Tempe, an effort to reduce the number of fatal and serious injury crashes to zero.

The program aims to increase safe, healthy and equitable mobility for all road users and was the first Vision Zero program in the State of Arizona.

Mayor Corey Woods and the Tempe City Council will honor Julian as the 2020 Bike Hero at the regular city council meeting zat 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13.

Each year, the Tempe Bike Hero Award recognizes individuals and organizations that aid in increasing awareness of bicycling and promote bicycling as a viable mode of transportation.

Winners are selected by the Tempe Transportation Commission, a 15-member Tempe resident advisory board appointed by the mayor.