A holiday from cooking

Christmas may not be on most people’s minds these days, but Great Harvest Bread Co. is celebrating anyway.

From July 20 to July 25, the popular South Tempe bakery will be collecting food for those in need. Customers are encouraged to bring canned or boxed food items to donate to the Salvation Army Food Bank. As a thank you, Great Harvest will give donors a free loaf of its cornerstone honey whole wheat bread.

Christmas decorations, holiday products and music, as well as such prize giveaways as gift baskets and free bread, will add to the festivities.

Tempe Great Harvest bakery is at 1730 E. Warner Road.

“During the holidays, we always hear about people who need help just putting food on their family table,” says bakery co-owner George Walston.

“We want to bring the holiday giving spirit to the community year round and focus on those that need our help,” he said. “So we’re asking customers to donate non-perishable canned or boxed food items.”

Also available for sale during the event will be products traditionally made during the holidays, like Ginger Cookies and Cinnamon Babka. Other special items will include Cranberry Orange Bread, Berry Christmas Swirl and Mexican Chocolate Cake Bread.

Holiday tunes will fill the store, which will be decked out with Christmas decorations and cheer, according to Walston.

The Walstons took over operation of Tempe Great Harvest in August 2008. The company is known for handcrafted breads made with freshly ground whole wheat purchased from family owned farms. The neighborhood bakery concept is designed to offer an array of legendary fresh baked breads and sweets, as well as specialty items during the holidays.

Great Harvest mills its whole wheat berries daily. The fresh flour is used within two days to guarantee the best taste and nutritional value.

Great Harvest is open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday.

TempeGreatHarvest.com or on Facebook at Great Harvest Bread Tempe, AZ or @TempeGHB.