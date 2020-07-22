Kids can play in a world of make-believe at library’s ‘Fantasyland’

For kids (and their parents!) who are wearing thin with the rigors of home confinement, Tempe Public Library has a solution.

It’s called Fantasyland, and you can enter the world of make-believe simply by dropping into the library lobby and picking up the latest weekly theme packet.

The rest is easy:

Complete the activities and crafts included in the packet. If you email the library a picture of your Card Soldier or Finger Puppet you’ll receive a secret code that will unlock an additional badge and some extra points. Send email totpl-youthprograms@tempe.gov

Read a Disney, Star Wars or Marvel book or comic.

Watch a favorite Disney, Star Wars or Marvel movie.

Watch Bobby Moynihan read Star Wars:C-3PO Does NOT like Sand!

Remember to track your reading, challenges and participation to earn points.