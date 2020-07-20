Drive seeks critically needed water

With temperatures in Tempe and West Chandler are soaring, area homeless and underprivileged face the deadly danger of dehydration with no means to alleviate it. Mary Contreras State Farm Agency is partnering with Valley of the Sun United Way and Bryant Commercial Realty to address the need.

“We are especially hearing from the homeless shelters, schools, and UMOM of the critical need for pure drinking water for these precious people in our community during the hottest time of the summer months,” Mary Contreras said. “Please join us in this worthy cause and make it a community-wide event.”

Donations of bottled water may be dropped off at Mary Contreras State Farm Agency, 2145 E. Warner Road, Suite 1, Tempe