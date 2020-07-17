500 new jobs coming to West Chandler

CVS Health is planning a 101,000-square-foot office at the Allred Park Place development in West Chandler. A city of Chandler spokeswoman said the company has announced plans to employ approximately 500 workers, including health care advocates, care management nurses, social workers, registered dieticians, behavioral health specialists and medical directors.

Most of the jobs will be new to the region, the company said.

CVS Health completed its acquisition of Aetna in 2018. The new office in Chandler will provide service for the Aetna One Advocate care management program. The project is reported to include approximately $10 million in new tenant improvements, which was originally built in 2009.

The first group of 130 employees has already been hired, most of whom are working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CVS Health says it will continue to ramp up hiring in the months ahead with the next training class scheduled for Aug. 3.