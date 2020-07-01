Casinos will aid non-profits

Gila River Hotels & Casinos—Wild Horse Pass, Lone Butte and Vee Quiva—are accepting submissions from Arizona nonprofits for jackpot funds, applications for which will expire at 5 p.m. July 6.

Arizona 501(C))(3) nonprofit organizations that are recognized by the IRS and that enhance the lives of Arizonans through educational programs and children’s welfare will be eligible for consideration.

Selected applicants and the total available funds will be finalized by the end of October, and recipients will be recognized at the annual Gila River Cares Night of Giving.

Last year, more than $74,000 was distributed across five nonprofits, including UMOM New Day Centers, Kids in Focus, Foundation for Blind Children, Beyond Autism and Hope Community Services.

“We are committed to continuing our philanthropic reach by supporting nonprofits in our state as they strive to meet the needs of the community,” said Teaya Vicente, the club’s public relations manager.

“More than ever, we understand that our support is vital, and we are excited to begin the search for our next round of recipients.”

To apply and see qualifications, nonprofits can fill out the online application at playatgila.com/self-excluded-jackpots.