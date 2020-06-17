Tempe Center for the Arts hosts all-day Draw-a-Thon for kids, families

Feeling a bit artistic? The Gallery at Tempe Center for the Arts will host its annual Draw-A-Thon, digitally this year, Saturday, June 20 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For the first-time, the popular, all-day festival, celebrating the arts and sciences of drawing, will be a virtual event and will stream live via TCA’s Facebook page (facebook/tempecenterforthearts.com). Featuring workshops/tutorials live from artist studios, the event is free and open to all ages and skill levels.

Everyone is welcome to participate in some or all of the interactive activities throughout the day, including “Saturday Morning Looney Tunes Cartoons” with artists from the Chuck Jones Center for Creativity, printmaking, crazy creature drawing, digital drawing, “How to draw a dragon” and more.

Also new this year, the Gallery at TCA has created a free Draw-A-Thon coloring and sketch book, which features original artwork by 10 Arizona artist and is available for download at tempecenterforthearts.com/drawathon.

For all who love to draw, doodle and create or anyone looking for family fun, the Draw-A-Thon has something for everyone.

For full schedule, list of artists, downloadable coloring book and how to participate, visit: tempecenterforthearts.com/drawathon.

What: Gallery at TCA virtual Draw-A-Thon

When: Saturday, June 20, 2020 | 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: facebook/tempecenterforthearts.com

Details: Free event / All ages

12 hours/12 artists

step-by-step tutorials

live artist workshops

links to arts activities and resources

opportunities to share your work

NEW! Free downloadable coloring & sketch book ava