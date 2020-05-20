Tempe Community Foundation providing grants to help vulnerable during pandemic

The wide-ranging economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis has caused untold stress on families, individuals and businesses trying to cope with all the changes. Tempe Community Foundation, aware that agencies which support the most vulnerable are under enormous pressure, has responded in a big way by providing much-needed funding via grants.

In collaboration with Tempe Community Council, Tempe Community Foundation has awarded $50,000 in emergency grants to help five agencies in Tempe continue to provide services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Leaders at both TCF and TCC have been concerned that the COVID-19 outbreak has stretched the limits of social service entities assisting Tempe families struggling to meet basic needs.

The emergency grants are part of TCF and TCC’s ongoing commitment to supporting human services in Tempe. These grants were awarded to nonprofits and agencies that are vitally important to supporting social services needs of the community. Grants will be awarded to Tempe Community Action Agency; Tempe Salvation Army; Mountain Park Health Center in Tempe; HOPE, the City of Tempe’s homeless outreach program; and the Tempe YMCA.

Funds will be used for the purchase and distribution of food, disinfectant wipes and diapers for families in need, cleaning supplies, bus passes, emergency shelter nights, childcare for essential workers with low incomes and to cover transportation costs for subsistence deliveries to seniors and individuals with medical conditions that place them at higher risk for contracting COVID-19.

“Social service agencies serving Tempe citizens have been stretched to the limit assisting families trying to meet basic needs because of the pandemic,” said TCF Advisory Board Chair Mike Rooney. “As a city, we must all join together to support those in our community facing this harsh economic and societal trauma. Taking care of our own truly embodies the Spirit of Tempe.”

Tempe Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Arizona Community Foundation and in collaboration with TCC exists to foster Tempe’s participatory philosophy and establish a permanent legacy of caring for our community.