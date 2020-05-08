Rescheduled Ostrich Festival wings its way into Chandler Oct. 30

At a time when bad news seems to abound, there’s a bright and hopeful spot on the horizon: The iconic Ostrich Festival, postponed last March due to the COVID-19 public health crisis, will be held Oct. 30-Nov. 1 at Tumbleweed Park in Chandler.

Organized by the Chandler Chamber of Commerce and Steve LeVine Entertainment & Public Relations (SLE), the event was originally scheduled to take place March 13-15 but was postponed due to health concerns regarding COVID-19. That difficult decision was made by the City of Chandler and Chandler Chamber of Commerce immediately following President Trump’s Declaration of National Emergency.

“We are very excited to be able to announce the new dates of the Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival,” said Terri Kimble, President and CEO of the Chandler Chamber of Commerce. “The fall dates offer up potential fun surprises and it promises to be one of the best festivals yet.”

Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date. Information regarding tickets on sale, musical acts and attractions will be announced soon. The Ostrich Festival will reopen applications for local food, commercial and non-profit vendors to participate in the festivities. To inquire about becoming a vendor visit OstrichFestival.com/Vendors.

For companies interested in generating exposure for their business while supporting the local community, there are a variety of sponsorship opportunities available.

For more information, vendor applications and sponsorship opportunities visit OstrichFestival.com.

Keep up-to-date with the Ostrich Festival by following the latest news on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.