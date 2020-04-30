Flyover to honor healthcare workers set for Friday, May 1

Tempe City Hall, the ASU campus and Tempe St. Luke’s Hospital will be among sites of a Valleywide flyover by a formation of 15 aircraft involving Luke Air Force Base, the 56th and the 944th Fighter Wings, as well as the Arizona Air National Guard’s 161st Air Refueling Wing, in honor of Arizona’s front line COVID-19 responders.

The flyover will begin at approximately 3 p.m. Friday and last less than an hour. The planes will fly over landmarks throughout the Phoenix metro area, including the Tempe sites.

In Tempe, they will fly over Tempe City Hall, Arizona State University and Residents along the flight path can expect a few seconds of jet noise as the aircraft pass overhead.

Said Brig. Gen. Todd Canterbury, 56th Fighter Wing commander:

“We are honored to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the healthcare workers, first responders, military members and other essential personnel who are working on the front lines to combat the coronavirus.

“We want everyone to be able to look up from their homes and enjoy the display of American airpower, resolve and pride while keeping frontline responders in their hearts.”