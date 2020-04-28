State to offer COVID-19 testing on three Saturdays beginning May 2

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), in partnership with healthcare partners across the state, launched the Arizona Testing Blitz today, with the goal of testing 10,000 to 20,000 Arizonans for COVID-19 every Saturday for three consecutive weeks, beginning Saturday, May 2.

Testing will be available to anyone who thinks they have been exposed to and could be infected with COVID-19 and will be based on criteria set by each testing site. Drive-through or onsite testing will be available at various locations across the state. You can find the nearest testing location and hours of operation as well as pre-register by visiting azhealth.gov/TestingBlitz.

The closest testing sites for Tempe residents for this Saturday are Banner Health locations at 525 W. Brown Road, Mesa, 965 E Germann Rd, Gilbert, and 1826 W. McDowell Road, Phoenix. Pre-register for tests and get more details.