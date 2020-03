In light of uncertainty related to COVID-19 in the Tempe and Chandler communities, many small business are struggling to stay afloat. Due to this unpleasant reality, Chandler Chamber of Commerce has taken action to support these local businesses. Their webpage will direct its readers to information about the virus and how to stay healthy, in addition to the ways that small shops in the area are adapting to the situation.

Website: https://www.chandlerchamber.com/chandler-chamber-covid19/