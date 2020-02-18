Annual report hails Chandler’s 2019 accomplishments and progress

Chandler has released its 2019 annual report highlighting accomplishments and progress that have been made to implement the City Council’s policy objectives, part of a strategic framework adopted in 2019 that outlined goals with focus areas to drive planning decisions and investments.

“The city of Chandler takes great pride in delivering nearly 450 very diverse services,” said City Manager Marsha Reed.

“It takes the commitment of many people and organizations to create the quality of life Chandler enjoys today. We’re proud to serve and share our progress with the community.”

The report, available at chandleraz.gov/2019AnnualReport, describes major projects, profiles the community and shares accolades received in 2019. It also previews items residents can anticipate occurring in 2020.

Highlights:

Chandler experienced the lowest crime rate ever in nearly 50 years of tracking that statistic and community partnerships helped prevent crimes, fires and drownings. Development in Price Corridor, West Chandler and other employment areas attracted $190 million in investment and will lead to companies creating nearly 4,000 jobs. Development, major events, street improvements and a new parking garage illustrated the growth of dining, entertainment and employment in Downtown Chandler. Chandler Center for the Arts celebrated its 30th anniversary season, new public art debuted and the new Chandler Museum marked its first year in operation. Chandler Public Library unveiled early literacy spaces and Tumbleweed Recreation Center upgraded its fitness facilities. The Pecos Water Treatment plant performed its 30th year in operation by delivering 10 billion gallons of drinking water. Wastewater treatment plants reused eight billion gallons of wastewater for irrigation purposes. Street maintenance and technology upgrades optimized the ability to travel in Chandler. Relocation of underground utilities in Price and Willis roads cleared a path for Salt River Project to install its transmission lines. Taxpayers experienced some of the lowest costs for services, utility charges, sales tax rates and staffing levels in the Valley. Adherence to financial policies earned Chandler AAA bond ratings and national recognition for financial reporting and budgeting.

