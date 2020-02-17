Tempe South Little League advocates for kids with disabilities

Tempe South Little League is looking for participants to play in its first Challenger Division.

Founded in 1989, the division is Little League’s adaptive baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges.

The division accommodates players ages 4-18 or up to age 22 if enrolled in school. Registration fee is $25.

Those who can participate in a traditional Little League baseball program with reasonable accommodations should do so.

Maureen Atwood, a Tempe South mom, grew up with a brother with Down Syndrome who played in the Challenger division. “Now my husband’s career is in special needs, so we’re immersed in that community,” Atwood said.

When the league asked if Atwood would spearhead the Challenger division, she stepped up to the plate.

“I think participating in adaptive sports of any kind gives these students a chance to build friendships outside of the classroom, get their bodies moving, get some fresh air and most importantly, have fun,” Atwood said.

“I also think this program will be great for our current athletes to help out with the Challenger team and give back to our community.”

Information: tempesouth.com