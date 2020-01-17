Pollack generosity again evident in cash gifts to area’s deserving

Most everyone has been awed in recent years by the display of holiday lights at shopping centers around town, many of them the handiwork of crews dispatched in recent years by developer Michael Pollack. But Pollack’s idea to brighten the lives of area residents seemingly doesn’t end with visual spectacle.

On Dec. 23, Pollack treated each of 20 needy families to $500 holiday shopping sprees, amassing a total gift of $10,000, to buy clothes, furniture, toys, Christmas presents, gift cards for groceries, gas and bus passes.

In addition to the $10,000 donations, Pollack donated $100,000 to Goodwill Industries to put more people back to work during the holiday season.

An event celebrating the gifts was held at the Goodwill location at Priest Drive and Elliot Road, featuring store officials, Santa and Pollack himself.

Many agreed: A bright idea and a much-appreciated way to light up the season.