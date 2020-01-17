New chair, board members elected by Chandler Chamber

Molly Bell, head of the Customer Development Team at two East Valley sites of tech-services provider GoDaddy, will chair the Chandler Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors during 2020.

She succeeds Lori Gallegos of First Credit Union in the post.

Bell’s role involves overseeing the efforts of approximately 350 employees in the organization’s Tempe and Gilbert operations. She previously worked with such companies as PayPal, MCI Telecommunications and Thompson NETg as well as startups KnowledgeNET and PCA SKIN. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Human Resource Management with an emphasis in Marketing from Briar Cliff University. She completed her marketing certification at Harvard University.

Chamber President and CEO Terri Kimble welcomed Bell to the position.

“Molly inspires others through example with her passion for excellence and her ability to create a culture of success through accountability and clarity of vision. We look forward to her leadership in 2020.”

Other new board members include:

Jackson Armstrong, Ginger Monkey; Hilen Cruz, Salt River Project; Jason Dawson, Local Listing Pro; Kurt Johansen, Western State Bank; Justin John, Great Western Bank; Mahes Prasad, Juncture Wealth Strategies; David Ralls, Commit Agency; Judge Jay Tibshraeny, Maricopa County Justice Court, San Marcos District; Farah Tuten, NXP Semiconductors; and Jessie Vaca, Compass Christian Church.

Board of Directors Executive Committee members include, in addition to Bell, Kimble and Gallegos:

Jane Poston, J2 Media (2021 Board Chair); Richard Amoroso, Squire Patton Boggs;

Dea Cobos, Toyota Financial Services; Ralph Guariglio, Arizona Residential & Commercial Realty; Rick Heumann, CMA; Steve Murphy, Horseshoe Bend Energy; and Deliah Rose, Gila River Hotels & Casinos.

Returning Board of Directors members are:

Michael Brienza, Earnhardt Auto Centers; James Christensen, KCA Event Management; Greg Fontaine, Air Products & Chemicals; Kate Ford, PayPal; Michael Garza, Payroll Control Systems;

Dr. Craig Gilbert, Chandler Unified School District; Warde Nichols, Arizona State University; Dr. Greg Peterson, Chandler Gilbert Community College; Sally Putnam, NOW Financial; Laura Robertson, Banner Desert & Cardon Children’s Medical Center; Joan Saba, Saba’s Western Wear; Jerry Sanniec, Laser Creations; Rustyn Sherer, Arizona Public Service; Dunston Simpson, Cox Business Solutions; Mark Slyter, Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center; Merlin Smith, Garmin International; and Delaney Starks, Bell Bank Mortgage.

The chamber represents over 1,400 businesses with more than 170,000 employees and is the third largest organization of its kind Arizona.

Information: ChandlerChamber.com; 480-963-4571; or info@chandlerchamber.com.