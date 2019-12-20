Pollack Chabad hosts Dec. 22 Chanukah celebration for kids

Times change. Not so long ago, celebrating Chanukah meant some latkes, a few spins of the dreidel, some songs and, of course, the menorah, a jelly doughnut or two and, if lucky, some gelt.

Now, children of Tempe and West Chandler get to visit the annual Chanukah Wonderland and experience the holiday with their families in a fun and meaningful way.

Chanukah Wonderland, a project of Chabad of the East Valley, will open its doors to the community from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, the first day of Chanukah

At Pollack Chabad Center for Jewish Life, 875 N. McClintock Drive, children and adults can experience Chanukah through a number of activities.

Here’s the schedule:

11 a.m.: Touch-a-truck & hot chocolate bar

Noon: Grand gelt drop from the top of a firetruck ladder

12:30 p.m.: Stuff your own Dreidel

1 p.m.: Science Center

Chanukah, a celebration for all time, is highlighted at Pollack Chabad Center by the kindling of the Menorah each night of the holiday.

Says Rabbi Mendy Deitsch: “It is a holiday that enriches our lives with the light of tradition. In ancient times our ancestors rededicated the Temple in Jerusalem with the Menorah. Today, we rededicate ourselves to making this world a better and brighter place.”

Chanukah also propagates the universal message that ultimately good will prevail over evil, freedom over oppression and light over darkness.

Information: 480-855-4333 or www.Chabadcenter.com.