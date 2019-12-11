Tempe Community Chorus set to deliver ‘Dreams of Winter’ annual holiday concert

Tickets are now available for the Tempe Community Chorus concert, “Dreams of Winter,” to be performed on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at 4 pm in the Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center.

150 members of the chorus will sing holiday songs including “Carol of the Bells,” a medley of “Little Drummer Boy” and “Peace on Earth,” “A Hanukkah Wish” and a gospel version of “Go Tell It on the Mountain.” Popular songs from artists such as Billy Joel, Queen and others will also be performed.

Each year, attendees are asked to join performers on stage to sing along to some of their favorite seasonal songs, and this year’s extravaganza is expected to host the same festive traditions.

The night will also include performances from the Mill Avenue Singers, A Choired Taste, Harmony Rain and Quintessence.

For for more information visit mesaartscenter.com. Tickets are $15 for adults; children 11 and under attend free of charge with child’s ticket obtained from the Mesa Arts Center box office.

Mesa Arts Center: 1 E. Main Street Mesa, Arizona. (480) 644-6500.