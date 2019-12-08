Annual Kyrene Foundation toy drive wraps up this week

It’s time for The Kyrene Foundation Winter Wonderland Toy Drive.

In partnership with the Kyrene District, we are now collecting toys and gifts for Winter Wonderland. Please bring unwrapped donations to the following locations:

M-F, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until December 13.

Kyrene District Offices

8700 S. Kyrene Road Tempe, Arizona 85284

M-F, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m until December 13 at Noon

Keller Williams Realty, Sonoran Living

15905 S. 46th Street, #160

Phoenix Arizona 85048

For gift suggestions or to sign up as a volunteer for this great event please visit https://www.kyrenefoundation.org/event/toy-drive/

Last year this event was able to provide gifts for the holidays to more than 257 families and 933 children.