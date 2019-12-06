23rd annual craft sale will benefit furry friends, non-profits

Longtime Tempe animal-rescue advocate Eva Vichules is planning her 23rd annual craft sale, with proceeds earmarked for three nonprofits.

The event will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8, at 15 W. Balboa Drive.

Proceeds will go to Island Dog, a non-profit organization providing and promoting animal welfare in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Caribbean Islands; Aussie and friends Rescue, which works to provide education and rehoming services for Australian shepherds in need; and Happy Tails Rescue, caring for displaced, abandoned and unwanted dogs in Arizona.

For sale at the event will be varieties of plants and hand-crafted pottery created by Vichules; works by several other ceramic artists will be for sale as well.

Specialty items include piggy banks, one-of-a-kind planters, animal magnet and various types of cups, as well as animal-inspired pieces for the wall or patio.

Only cash or checks accepted for payment.

Information: 480- 966-0563 or 480-215- 2423.