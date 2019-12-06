23rd annual craft sale will benefit furry friends, non-profits

Natural disasters such as the hurricanes in Puerto Rico or Texas leave many dogs and other animals without homes and running rampant in the streets. This particular fundraiser will help combat these issues and find homes for pups like this Australian Shepherd, Jane. – Photo Courtesy Sarah WithersD

Longtime Tempe animal-rescue advocate Eva Vichules is planning her 23rd annual craft sale, with proceeds earmarked for three nonprofits.

The event will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8, at 15 W. Balboa Drive.

Proceeds will go to Island Dog, a non-profit organization providing and promoting animal welfare in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Caribbean Islands; Aussie and friends Rescue, which works to provide education and rehoming services for Australian shepherds in need; and Happy Tails Rescue, caring for displaced, abandoned and unwanted dogs in Arizona.

For sale at the event will be varieties of plants and hand-crafted pottery created by Vichules; works by several other ceramic artists will be for sale as well.

Specialty items include piggy banks, one-of-a-kind planters, animal magnet and various types of cups, as well as animal-inspired pieces for the wall or patio.

Only cash or checks accepted for payment.

Information: 480- 966-0563 or 480-215- 2423.

