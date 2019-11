Wall-2-Wall Tap Dance Center will be celebrating its 6th Anniversary on Saturday, November 23. This event is being used to make up for revenue that was lost due to Mary Wall’s injury this year. We’ll have 3 “Pay What You Want” classes, a raffle, a silent auction, and CAKE! Stay tuned to the studio’s Facebook page for announcements regarding silent auction and raffle items.

Information: w2wdance.com