TONIGHT: Pollack Cinema hosts annual holiday light show and free movie night

With over 500,000 lights weighing 2 tons and stretching 75 miles end-to-end, the Pollack Cinema’s holiday light show and free movie night is one that holiday-goers will not want to miss. Each year, Michael Pollack of Pollack Tempe Cinemas celebrates the debut of this special season with a grand display of Christmas lights in an effort to bring the community closer together.

“I look forward to this time of year when families and friends gather to reflect on the year and celebrate together. I am honored to be a part of family traditions that include the joy of the holiday light display,” he says. “To see small children’s eyes light up when they see the thousands of twinkling lights makes the holiday season that more magical each year.”

This year’s show will feature the many thousands of lights along with carolers and movie memorabilia inside the cinema, where families can enjoy their favorite holiday movies for free. Tonight, November 21st, doors open at 5:30 PM with the movies and lights turning on at 6:30 at the Pollack Tempe Cinema on the South-East corner of Elliot and McClintock. Bring your friends and family to this fantastic event, first come first served!

Additionally, Michael Pollack and his band, “Corporate Affair” will play in the Fantasy of Lights Parade on November 29th. Be sure to follow Pollack Tempe Cinemas during the holidays to stay up-to-date on all of the fun events they will be hosting!

Information: PollackTempeCinemas

Upcoming event: Meet Santa and enjoy the Polar Express film on December 21st.