Battle against type 1 diabetes spins forward Sept. 7th

Parents know that healthy eating and regular exercise can be a vital part of the treatment regimen to help kids deal with juvenile diabetes. So it comes as no surprise that a Tempe exercise enthusiast and fitness-studio owner—himself dealing with Type 1 diabetes—plans to do his part to support diabetes research.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, Andrew Varela, owner of The Madison in Tempe, will host a charity cycle class, dubbed Ride for a Cause, to support the work of JDRF Arizona, a fund-raising and support organization that advocates for research and government action.

Fee for the class will be $30, with planners hoping to raise $5,000 or more. Reservations are required.

Varela, The Madison owner, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes last year and has partnered with the local JDRF chapter to host the event at his studio.

In addition to the class, there will be light refreshments and treats, along with a raffle. To reserve space, call the studio at 480-967-0835 or visit www.themadisonvibe.com.

The Madison is at 149 S. Farmer Ave., Suite 101, Tempe.

According to spokeswoman Robyn Moore, JDRF is the leading global organization funding research into Type 1 diabetes.

The Arizona chapter strives year-round for development of life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat the condition and its complications.

Every year, noted Moore, the community-based organization seeks ways to provide social, emotional and practical support to children and adults, and to their families.

According to JDRF, there are more than 500,000 people in Arizona with diabetes and approximately 1.25 million nationwide.