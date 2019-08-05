New jobs at Chandler Regional

By Wrangler News Staff

Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center and McCarthy Building Companies have broken ground on construction of a 220,000-square-foot medical tower at the West Chandler campus, completion of which is expected to add approximately 200 jobs.

Slated to open in spring 2021, the addition and expansion project will add 96 patient beds. The hospital’s fourth patient tower, Tower D, will bring the medical facility’s total bed count to 429. The hospital originally opened in 1961 with just 42 beds.

“This expansion project is very exciting for all of us at Chandler Regional, and for the community at large,” said Mark Slyter, president and CEO of Dignity Health Chandler Regional and Mercy Gilbert Medical Centers.

“The new tower will not only bring new jobs to the East Valley, but it will allow us to further our commitment to providing the best care possible to our growing and aging community.”

The new tower will be built south of Chandler Regional’s current main entrance on what is now a parking lot. In addition to the new patient beds, the five-story tower will also have space on the first and fifth floors for additional growth in the future.

The tower will increase surgical capacity, add cardiac-rehabilitation services, and will also feature a new main hospital entrance and lobby, patient admitting, cardiac rehabilitation, ambulatory therapy unit, gift shop and chapel; a surgery registration area, pre-operation and post-anesthesia care units and 24 thoracic patient rooms; 36 intensive care unit patient rooms; 36 additional standard patient rooms; shell space for future beds; and a new pharmacy, materials management department and a loading dock.