Bike-lane regs again up for discussion, possible new fines for infractions

By Joyce Coronel

Controversy over Tempe’s bike lanes is nothing new, but the plot thickens as the city continues to develop guidelines with an eye to the future.

At press time, TaiAnna Yee, Tempe public information officer for transportation, said the City Council was preparing for a second public hearing to repeal Chapter 7 and amend and expand Chapter 19 of the Tempe City Code.

Chapter 7 of the city code deals with bikes and light motor vehicles. Chapter 19 concerns motor vehicles and multimodal traffic. Public hearings on the two chapters in the code were held June 6 and again on June 27.“It deals with modes of transportation but

doesn’t include motor vehicles,” Yee said.

“It does include skateboards versus bikes versus e-bikes and push scooters [as well as] things that aren’t here yet like the hover boards of the future. It deals with all of that.”

Some Tempe residents expressed concern that bikes would not be allowed on sidewalks anymore following the council’s anticipated vote.

Emotions were running high on social media sites that took up the issue in the days leading to the City Council meeting with multiple comments from members with young children.

“I don’t want my kids anywhere near those bike lanes,” one woman wrote. “If bikers and the city want more people riding, this is not the way to do it.”

Other comments expressed concerns about possible fines that could be imposed if the city code changes.

Matt Lopez, a defense attorney in Tempe, said he and his kids wouldn’t be riding their bikes on the street. “If you get one of these tickets, give me a call,” Lopez said of the possible change in regulations.

“Right now bikes are allowed on sidewalks,” Yee said, but that could change depending on how the council members would vote at the July 30 meeting.

