Tempe Town Lake site for 2019 fundraiser

By Wrangler News Staff

Registration has opened for Arizona Animal Welfare League’s largest annual fundraiser, an event expected to raise $150,000 for homeless animals.

More than 3,000 people and dogs, outfitted in their favorite sports jerseys, will tackle pet homelessness with 2k and 5k walks at the 21st annual Walk to Save Animals at Tempe Town Lake.

While team rivalries are encouraged, proceeds benefit a uniting cause: helping to address the plight of animals with no homes. The pet-focused organization, AAWL, comprises the oldest and largest no-kill animal shelter in the state. It rescues, rehomes and rehabilitates more than 4,000 animals every year, say the sponsors. In addition to the walk, attendees can visit a pet marketplace with animal-friendly vendors, meet adoptable dogs and take part in an alumni parade.

Registration is $35 per adult; discounted youth tickets also available.

Additional features will be announced as the event, scheduled Saturday, Nov. 2, gets closer.

Information: walktosaveanimals.org.