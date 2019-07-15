Hartke lauds Intel employees’ volunteer ‘investment’

By Wrangler News Staff

The daily grind of working 9 to 5 may have spawned a 1980 pop-chart hit, but the emotion behind the pithy lyrics lives on decades later. It’s not hard to see that after enduring a 40-hour-work week, many Americans wonder:

Is this all there is?

More than 6,000 Intel employees in West Chandler don’t wonder—they take the time to volunteer regularly at schools and nonprofit organizations based in Arizona.

As a result of those volunteer hours, the Intel Foundation is providing $1.2 million in matching grants to hundreds of Arizona-based organizations.

At a recent company celebration, top volunteers and community leaders gathered in downtown Chandler to reflect on the milestone.

Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke lauded the employee volunteers for their efforts.

“Community service is integral to ensure Chandler is a great place to live and work,” Hartke said.

“Volunteering is an investment—and an investment in our community is an investment in our future.

Companies like Intel, who support employees to go out and do something wonderful, are vital to the community.”

Ben Swan, Development Manager for Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, offered his take on the work of Intel volunteers.

“The support of Intel employee volunteers at our facilities enables us to better serve animals in need across Maricopa County; they are indispensable to our mission,” Swan said.

Intel Arizona Community Engagement Manager Theresa Niemeyer closed out the celebration with a call to action to employees.

“We have some of the most generous people working here at Intel in Arizona. When we invest our time and our talent with local organizations, we make a tremendous difference all across the state of Arizona.

“I hope you will continue to contribute your time and support the needs of our community.”