After 35 notable years, a bit of earned relaxation awaits

For Patty White, retirement may be a bit of a challenge. After 35 years of juggling increasingly responsible roles with Dignity Health, the longtime Tempe resident and former president of Chandler Regional Medical Center plans to hang up her executive mantra and spend more time with her husband and grown sons.

Not nearly as time-consuming, one would assume, and a lot more relaxing.

White, who most recently served as president and CEO of Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center, is stepping down after years of being both a nurse and administrator.

She was feted by the St. Joseph’s and Barrow Neurological foundations, whose board members and community well-wishers gave what many wanted: a truly memorable sendoff.

According to Dignity media accounts, White grew up in farm country in rural Missouri before pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Central Missouri State University, followed by a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Arizona.

She began her career as a cardiovascular nurse more than 30 years ago, serving at the bedside of countless patients at St. Joseph’s while progressively moving through management positions in the organization.

Over time, her title evolved to Chief Operating Officer, Chief Nursing Executive and Vice President of Operations at St. Joseph’s, before being appointed president of Chandler Regional in 2009. She served in that position for three years before heading back to St. Joseph’s in 2012, assuming the title she currently holds.

For the past seven years, according Drew Whitney, marketing and communications director for St. Joseph’s Foundation, the staff who have worked with White regard her as one who has “tirelessly led a team of 5,000 medical professionals, support staff and volunteers who are dedicated to providing excellent patient care and improving the quality of life in the community.”

White is known to be highly respected in all aspects of her profession, having dedicated her career to improving the patient experience and health in the community.

She has dedicated time to the Fresh Start Women’s Foundation Board of Directors and Executive Committee and has been extensively involved with the American Heart Association, serving on the association’s Phoenix Chapter Board as well as on the Heart Ball Committee and Go Red for Women Committee.

In addition, she is a previous member of the American Hospital Association’s Governing Council for Metropolitan Hospitals, which required her to visit legislators in Washington, D.C., to provide input and advocacy on the association’s behalf.

Other affiliations include the American Hospital Association’s Regional Policy Board, the Health Futures Council at ASU, the Desert Southwest Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, the Chandler Chamber of Commerce and the East Valley Leadership Board.

In her spare time, she was elected as a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Outside of work, White is an avid runner and outdoor enthusiast who enjoys spending time with her grown sons and her husband, Dwight, with whom she lives with in Tempe.