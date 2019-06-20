Outstanding high school flutists to perform at MCC’s Arts Center

The most outstanding high school flutists from Arizona were selected by audition to form a unique flute orchestra as Mesa Community College and Desert Echoes Flute Project (DEF) present the first annual All-Arizona Flute Choir.

This provides a unique opportunity for musicians to play with the best high school flutists in Arizona and work with four outstanding directors, Christina Steffen, Jenn Bock, Andrea TenBarge and Kehokule’alani O’Daniell, in the flute orchestra setting.

“We are excited about the All-Arizona Flute Choir and the opportunity being offered to these high school students,” said Christina Steffen, MCC professor and DEF project director. “I look forward to the collaboration and the merging of talents.”

Additionally, a week-long Summer Flute Project, June 17-22 at MCC, features engaging classes/workshops on a variety of flute topics and master classes with renowned flute artists Dr. April Clayton, BYU flute professor; Viviana Cumplido Wilson, principal flutist with The Phoenix Symphony; and Brian Gordon, associate principal with The Phoenix Symphony.

The week-long project welcomes college, high school, and adult flutists and includes ensemble participation in the mornings, lunchtime concerts and flute classes and master classes with guest artists and artist faculty in the afternoon.

All flutists that register for a single afternoon may participate in the flute classes and attend lunchtime concerts Tuesday through Friday at $40 per day or $250 for a week-long pass until June 3 or $290 after June 3.

The Summer Flute Project culminates with an AZ FluteFest on June 22 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center at MCC, 1520 S. Longmore in Mesa. Tickets are $50 and include three concerts, two master classes, six classes, and the opportunity to visit exhibitors with flutes and piccolos available for trial. The public is invited to an additional free concert at 4 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased for the Summer Flute Project and AZ Flute Fest at https://www.mesacc.edu/arts/ZAP.

Lunchtime concerts will take place June 18, 19 and 20, are open to the public and may be purchased at https://www.mesacc.edu/arts/ZAP.