City of Chandler seeking opinions on scooters, bikes

By Wrangler News Staff

The City of Chandler is conducting two surveys to gauge opinions on the electric scooter (“e-scooter”) and bike sharing services operating in cities across the country. One survey asks residents and the general public for feedback, while the other seeks input from the business community. Survey results will help inform the policy discussion with Mayor and City Council. Links to both surveys are on the City website at chandleraz.gov/transportation.

These rideshare programs have proven to be popular – and in some cases, controversial – in the cities in which they currently operate. Scooter sharing companies charge a user fee to provide a fast and convenient form of personal electric short-distance transportation in urban areas.

Scooter users download an app to locate and unlock the motorized scooters and then rent them by the minute. To end a trip, users simply park the scooter. At the end of each day, scooter companies collect their scooters to recharge them and redistribute for use on the following day.

The general public survey asks respondents whether they have used a scooter or bike sharing service, where and for what purpose. It asks what is most appealing and what is most concerning about the scooters and bikes. In addition, Chandler officials want to know whether the public thinks the City should develop a program to manage and possibly limit scooter and bike share operations in the city limits.

The business community survey is similar, but also asks whether the presence of shared scooters and bikes in Chandler would attract more customers or have a detrimental effect on business.

The survey is expected to be available online through mid-July.